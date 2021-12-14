Deepika Padukone says she’s ‘always trying to put a leash’ on Ranveer Singh, but won’t curb his flamboyance

Actor Deepika Padukone said that she remains grounded because she chooses to continue doing regular things. She said it also cultivates ‘creative fertility’ in her. In an interview with Film Companion, Deepika said that she runs her house and does tasks such as ‘ordering fruits and vegetables’ and ‘booking flight tickets’ because that’s how she grew up.

The actor said that when she’s back in her hometown, Bengaluru, she makes sure to ‘basic things’ like making her own bed and putting dishes in the sink after meals. “These are just basic things that I see a lot of people around me don’t do. For me, it’s important,” she said, adding that she tries to cultivate a similar lifestyle in Mumbai, as well.

With a laugh, she admitted that her husband, Ranveer Singh, doesn’t make his own bed. She also spoke about the discussions that they have as a couple about making decisions that pertain to them both, like posting pictures that they both feature in. Deepika said that when Ranveer is ‘doing his own thing, he can do whatever he wants’. But when they are together, she said, it concerns ‘two people, two personalities, two careers…’ Sometimes, she relents, and other times, he agrees to go with her decision.

Deepika said that she doesn’t think reining in Ranveer’s inherent flamboyance is something that she wants to do. “I’m always trying to put a leash on him,” she laughed, and added, “That gives him a lot of joy and I don’t think I can, or should change that inherent part of him.”

Earlier, talking about their relationship, Ranveer had said, “I’ve grown up seeing a marriage where the attitude is to make it work regardless of anything. A marriage is a commitment, out is not an option. So whatever you have to work through, you do. The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don’t want to displace her. I always try to make her my priority.”

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in 2018, have worked together in three hit films–Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will reunite for the fourth time in the upcoming sports drama 83, directed by Kabir Khan.