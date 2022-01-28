Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor attend Manish Malhotra’s dinner party: ‘Always the best’

Updated: January 28, 2022 11:33:17 am
Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and shared photos from what seemed like an intimate dinner party, and the guest list included a slew of film personalities. Manish shared a few photos from the night that featured Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and Dhairya Karwa.
Sara has reposted Manish Malhotra’s Instagram Stories and wrote, “Always the best.”
See photos from Manish Malhotra’s dinner party here:
Deepika, Ananya, Shairya and Shakun have been extensively promoting their upcoming film Gehraiyaan, which is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. During the film’s trailer launch, Deepika said, “All I can say is that I have not done something like this before. I have done films and a lot of characters that are love stories or relationships dramas. I want to say that my character in Gehraiyaan is bold. I also don’t want to say bold because (of) the way we understood bold in our films and the characters that we’ve seen. So, I’d say raw. I think, for me, this character is a lot more raw and a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played. Emotionally, it is completely stripped and naked in that sense, and completely vulnerable.”
Jahnvi Kapoor recently shared that she is working on a cricket film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi. Sara Ali Khan has recently wrapped up her Laxman Utekar film where co-stars alongside Vicky Kaushal.
Manish had previously shared photos with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar. He shared photos from their brunch on his Instagram.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
