Friday, January 28, 2022
Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor attend Manish Malhotra’s dinner party: ‘Always the best’

Manish Malhotra shared photos from a dinner party which was attended by Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Jahnvi Kapoor among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 28, 2022 11:33:17 am
deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday appeared in Manish Malhotra's Instagram stories.

Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and shared photos from what seemed like an intimate dinner party, and the guest list included a slew of film personalities. Manish shared a few photos from the night that featured Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and Dhairya Karwa.

Sara has reposted Manish Malhotra’s Instagram Stories and wrote, “Always the best.”

See photos from Manish Malhotra’s dinner party here:

sara ali khan Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor with Manish Malhotra. deepika apdukone Team Gehraiyaan with Manish Malhotra. ananya pandar Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter pose for the camera. sara ali khan Sara Ali Khan with Manish Malhotra. Jahnvi Kapoor Jahnvi Kapoor with Manish Malhotra.

Deepika, Ananya, Shairya and Shakun have been extensively promoting their upcoming film Gehraiyaan, which is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. During the film’s trailer launch, Deepika said, “All I can say is that I have not done something like this before. I have done films and a lot of characters that are love stories or relationships dramas. I want to say that my character in Gehraiyaan is bold. I also don’t want to say bold because (of) the way we understood bold in our films and the characters that we’ve seen. So, I’d say raw. I think, for me, this character is a lot more raw and a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played. Emotionally, it is completely stripped and naked in that sense, and completely vulnerable.”

Jahnvi Kapoor recently shared that she is working on a cricket film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi. Sara Ali Khan has recently wrapped up her Laxman Utekar film where co-stars alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Manish had previously shared photos with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar. He shared photos from their brunch on his Instagram.

