Deepika Padukone reveals Salman Khan was the first to offer her a film: ‘We’ve always had this beautiful relationship…’

Deepika Padukone has revealed that superstar Salman Khan was the first person from Bollywood to offer her a film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika said that Salman saw the potential in her, but she did not want to be an actor at the time.

“We’ve always had this beautiful relationship and I’ll always be grateful to him because he was one of the first people to offer me a film. It was just a tragedy that I was not ready for it,” Deepika said.

Adding that she would always remember this gesture of encouragement from such a popular star, Deepika said that she one day hopes to work with Salman.

Deepika Padukone is often seen promoting her films on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss.

On the work front, Deepika has a slew of films in her kitty, including Project-K, The Intern’s Hindi remake, Fighter and Pathan. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video movie Gehraiyaan.