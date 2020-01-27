Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of The Intern

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor will be sharing screen space in the Hindi remake of The Intern (Photo: Instagram/deepikapadukone; varinder chawla). Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor will be sharing screen space in the Hindi remake of The Intern (Photo: Instagram/deepikapadukone; varinder chawla).

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Monday took to Twitter to announce her next project. The film, also starring Rishi Kapoor, will be the Indian adaptation of Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles.

Deepika wrote on Twitter, “Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern. A 2021 release! Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure. See you at the movies!”

Speaking about the film, Rishi Kapoor said in a statement, “The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and Azure are officially making this film in India.”

Deepika Padukone added, “The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

Hollywood film The Intern was not a big success, receiving only a 60 per cent rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The film revolves around a septuagenarian who takes up an internship at an e-commerce fashion startup, managed by a young woman. How their relationship develops over time forms the crux of the plot.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak, which failed to connect with the audience. On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor featured in the Emraan Hashmi thriller The Body.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd