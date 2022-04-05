Deepika Padukone reveals when she decided to switch from badminton to acting: ‘Little did I imagine…’

Actor Deepika Padukone, who recently won the TIME100 Impact Award, shared a video from the ceremony on her social media that gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the event and her celebration.

Taking to social media, Deepika mentioned, “I was all of 16 when I decided to switch careers from being a competitive badminton player to becoming an actor. Little did I imagine that 20 years hence, I will be standing here and receiving the TIME 100 Impact Award.” In the video, she advised people ‘to follow their bliss’ as doors would open where ‘they never thought they would’. The clip shows her accepting the award, as well as several other fun moments at the ceremony, starting from when she gets ready for the function.

Deepika Padukone is the first Indian personality to be honoured twice by Time Magazine.

A couple of years ago in 2018, she was amongst TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world. With this, she became the only Indian actor to feature on the list alongside names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe.

On the work front, Deepika, who was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline, as well as Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.