Deepika Padukone reveals what her family admires about Ranveer Singh: ‘He is so forthright’

Actor Deepika says that husband Ranveer Singh is her loudest cheerleader. Deepika, who married Ranveer in 2018 at a private ceremony in Lake Como, opened up about him, saying that he always expresses pride for her. She also mentioned that her family ‘admires’ how forthright he is.

In an interview to Harper’s Bazaar, Deepika said, “Ranveer is definitely my cheerleader…but it’s not just on social media, it’s at home, too, like when I try my hand at gardening or cook a meal.” She added that Ranveer was a ‘sensitive and emotional partner’. Even when he meets my parents, he always tells them how proud he is of me. He pays attention to the little things, and that’s what I appreciate about him the most. My family is not as forthright as Ranveer but they always admire how he is able to express his emotions so generously.”

In the same interview, Deepika said that vulnerability, simplicity, authenticity are important to her, for instance, waking up next to her husband, having breakfast with her family. She added that staying grounded was essential for her, and that she and Ranveer discuss this often. Deepika said that anyone could be successful, but what mattered more to her, was to be a good human being.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Fighter and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline. She was last seen in the domestic noir film Gehraiyaan, which featured Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Prior to this, she starred in the sports drama, 83, which was helmed by Kabir Khan. She played the role of Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife in the film. Ranveer played the veteran cricketer.