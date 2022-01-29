Deepika Padukone reveals Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Gehraiyaan trailer: ‘He called it a…’

Actor Deepika Padukone revealed her husband Ranveer Singh’s reaction to the trailer for her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, in which she stars with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Deepika was asked to describe Ranveer’s reaction to the trailer. She said, “He said it’s a masterclass in acting. And he feels like it’s going to be a very, very special film. Because just the energy of this film. The way he’s feeling is the way most of the world is feeling. There’s a lot of warmth, there’s a lot of freshness, there’s a lot of love. There’s a lot of newness that everyone’s experiencing. You can’t really pinpoint what it is.”

She continued, “Maybe it’s the casting, it’s the story, it’s the characters, it’s the music, the way it’s been shot, the way it’s been styled. He’s feeling just the way everyone else is feeling; just a lot of excitement. He cannot wait to watch the film, he loved the trailer. Loves the music. He feels that the performances are going to be amazing.”

Originally expected to release in theatres, Gehraiyaan will arrive on Amazon Prime Video, making the second high-profile Dharma Productions project to head to the streaming service after last year’s Shershaah.

Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in three hit films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as well as Finding Fanny and last year’s sports drama 83.