Deepika Padukone recalls ‘scary’ experience of being stuck in 2005 Mumbai floods: ‘Walked in the middle of waist-deep water’

Nearly everybody who has lived even for a little while in Mumbai has a story about being stuck in the streets, waterlogged with rainwater. And Deepika Padukone is no different. The actor, who can currently be seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, revealed while speaking to Mashable India that like many Mumbaikars, she was also among those stuck in the destructive 2005 Mumbai floods that killed more than a thousand people.

“I got stuck in the floods. In 2005, I was in an acting school in Juhu. Once when we got out of the class, we realise that the whole area was completely submerged. Me and my friends, we walked in the middle of the waist-deep water. I used to live in Andheri, and I couldn’t go back home as the whole area was flooded. My friends were kind enough to offer me to stay the night because they lived close by. Having said that, it took us almost 2 to 3 hours just to go from Ajivasan to Linking Road.”

She added that she and her friends were walking along the divider. “Obviously, it was scary because there were live wires and manholes. But yeah, it was a great experience,” she joked.

Apart from Deepika, Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. Deepika made her film debut with 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya. But it was her Bollywood debut with 2007 romantic musical Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan that turned her into a household name.

Since then, she has given acclaimed performance in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Piku, Chhapaak, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, among others.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan has received mixed reception. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “This foursome should have been a throbbing hot mess, emotions spilling out from tightly-reined-in histories, searing us. Director Shakun Batra proved himself adept at mining painful complexities in ‘Kapoor & Sons’. ‘Gehraiyaan’ doesn’t dig deep enough; it is too designed and choppy. The tangle of scantily clad bodies in bed, the electricity between two people who can’t keep their hands off each other: we see all of it, we don’t feel enough of it.”