Deepika Padukone returns from Cannes, shares a ‘funny’ video of her breaking down. Watch

After making her fans proud with her strong presence at Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone is back home. In a video shared by a paparazzi account this morning, the Bollywood star is seen stepping out of the airport in a sea-green pantsuit, which she paired with a white t-shirt. Sporting open hair and oversized sunglasses covering her face, Deepika flaunted her bright smile as she greeted the photographers with a happy ‘hi’.

On Sunday evening, the Piku actor had also shared a rather funny video on her Instagram page. Captioning it as ‘And that’s a wrap!’, Deepika is heard saying that the team is really upset about leaving Cannes. And then we see glimpses of the star and her team with sad faces, and shedding tears. However, in the next moment, they are all laughing hysterically at the visuals. If you are wondering how that happened, well, Deepika’s team used the (now popular) crying Snapchat filter on everyone’s face to make them look upset. The actor even mentions that at first, she thought why the person is breaking down in the video before she realised it was a filter. The team even says that the visuals look ‘creepy’.

Ever since Deepika Padukone reached Cannes, she has been sharing a sneak peek of her time at the international film festival. A couple of days back, she shared a video of herself having a gala time in her dressing room with her team and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika’s fashion statement, be it the pearl white saree, orange symmetrical cut dress or her black ruffled gown, also managed to turn heads on the red carpet.

While Deepika has been a regular at the event, this year she was invited as a jury member. Talking about being bestowed with the responsibility, the actor told Variety magazine, “It makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I’ve not given myself enough credit. And that’s okay too, because, I don’t want to be feeling like, like this huge achievement or whatever. If I’ve landed here today, without even realizing it, I must be doing something right. And therefore, I don’t want to think too much about what led me to come here.”

Besides Deepika Padukone, there were many other Indian film celebrities who made their presence felt at the international film festival. Actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Helly Shah, Hina Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari among others also walked the red carpet.