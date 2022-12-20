scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Amid criticism for her FIFA World Cup outfit, Deepika Padukone calls it ‘prefect’: ‘It’s really comfortable’

Though everyone lauded Deepika Padukone for getting the honour of being at the centrestage of the world's biggest sporting event, many also criticised the outfit she wore for the FIFA World Cup final.

deepika padukone fifa world cup finalIker Casillas, left, and Deepika Padukone pose with the trophy before the FIFA World Cup final. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the final between Argentina and France on Sunday. Deepika and former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas escorted the custom-made Louis Vuitton trophy trunk and unveiled the trophy in a jam-packed Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Though everyone lauded an Indian actor getting the honour of being at the centrestage of the world’s biggest sporting event, many also questioned Louis Vuitton about the outfit Deepika wore for the big moment. But Deepika had a different opinion as she found her outfit “perfect” for the occasion.

Deepika and the fashion label shared a video on social media, in which she expressed her gratitude for being at the ‘biggest sporting moment in history’. She said, “It feels like a proud moment for me.” However, some of her fans expressed their disappointment at what she wore for the special moment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

One of Instagram user wrote, “She’s gorgeous. But absolutely horrible outfit 🤦🏼‍♀️.” Another added, “Really bad Louis Vuitton! Her dress doesn’t look great. She doesn’t look like the house ambassador at all, what you made her to wear such duffle leather bag with funny bottom skirt.” A user commented, “Its really disappointing to see a beautiful woman dressed like this whatever the brand might be, who ever the designer might be. This dress is a disaster.”

Also read |Ranveer Singh hugs wife Deepika Padukone during FIFA World Cup final penalty shootout, calls her his ‘trophy’

In the video, Deepika talked about the outfit’s designer, Nicolas Ghesquière. Explaining the vision behind the dress, she said, “It’s a very special look by my very dear friend Nicolas. And what I love about it is that it’s so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time, it’s really comfortable.”

Meanwhile, the Pathaan star also expressed love for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, as he celebrated her achievements. Calling him her “rock”, Deepika reshared his Instagram post and wrote, “A couple that watches the FIFA World Cup together, stays together.” It was the first time the actor watched a FIFA World Cup match and her first time in Doha as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...Premium
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...Premium
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: GovtPremium
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Deepika Padukone shared the picture on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan, which is already mired in controversy for her outfits in the film’s song “Besharam Rang”. Pathaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, will hit the cinema halls on January 25, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 08:59:14 am
Next Story

Favourite moments of FIFA 2022: Adventures of Lionel Messi, and other short stories

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close