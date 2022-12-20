Amid criticism for her FIFA World Cup outfit, Deepika Padukone calls it ‘prefect’: ‘It’s really comfortable’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the final between Argentina and France on Sunday. Deepika and former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas escorted the custom-made Louis Vuitton trophy trunk and unveiled the trophy in a jam-packed Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Though everyone lauded an Indian actor getting the honour of being at the centrestage of the world’s biggest sporting event, many also questioned Louis Vuitton about the outfit Deepika wore for the big moment. But Deepika had a different opinion as she found her outfit “perfect” for the occasion.

Deepika and the fashion label shared a video on social media, in which she expressed her gratitude for being at the ‘biggest sporting moment in history’. She said, “It feels like a proud moment for me.” However, some of her fans expressed their disappointment at what she wore for the special moment.

One of Instagram user wrote, “She’s gorgeous. But absolutely horrible outfit 🤦🏼‍♀️.” Another added, “Really bad Louis Vuitton! Her dress doesn’t look great. She doesn’t look like the house ambassador at all, what you made her to wear such duffle leather bag with funny bottom skirt.” A user commented, “Its really disappointing to see a beautiful woman dressed like this whatever the brand might be, who ever the designer might be. This dress is a disaster.”

In the video, Deepika talked about the outfit’s designer, Nicolas Ghesquière. Explaining the vision behind the dress, she said, “It’s a very special look by my very dear friend Nicolas. And what I love about it is that it’s so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time, it’s really comfortable.”

Meanwhile, the Pathaan star also expressed love for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, as he celebrated her achievements. Calling him her “rock”, Deepika reshared his Instagram post and wrote, “A couple that watches the FIFA World Cup together, stays together.” It was the first time the actor watched a FIFA World Cup match and her first time in Doha as well.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan, which is already mired in controversy for her outfits in the film’s song “Besharam Rang”. Pathaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, will hit the cinema halls on January 25, 2023.