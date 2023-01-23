Deepika Padukone says she shares a ‘beautiful relationship’ with Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan: ‘My favourite co-star…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have starred in some of the biggest hits in Bollywood, including the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, which was incidentally Deepika’s debut. The duo is ready to return with the spy-thriller Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. In a video shared by the production house Yash Raj Films, Deepika spoke about her chemistry with SRK.

“Shah Rukh and I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with Om Shanti Om. I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always see that in the movies that we do,” said Deepika. Talking about their chemistry, she said, “Well, he and I can both take credit for that. Again, he was also on this intense diet and exercise. So, he and I can both take credit for the work we have put individually. But at the end of the day, it is the team that you work with.”

Deepika further said, “Whether it is the director (Siddharth Anand) and his vision or it’s the cinematographer (Satchith Paulose) and how he is envisioning lighting us, whether it’s the stylist (Shaleena Nathani) – how she envisions these characters, whether it is your hair and make-up team. So, it’s your entire team that sort of comes together, so sure you can put in the work and do the best you can but you also have incredible world class professionals who come in and make us look the way we do.”

Pathaan, a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, will release in theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.