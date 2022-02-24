Deepika Padukone, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal attend Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. See photos

Ahead of Gangubai Kathiawadi‘s release on February 25, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai’s Yash Raj Films Studio. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday among others made the screening a star-studded affair.

Deepika Padukone, who has featured in previous Bhansali films like Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela and Padmaavat, attended Gangubai Kathiawadi’s special screening.

Deepika Padukone attended Gangubai Kathiawadi's special screening.

The film’s lead actor Alia Bhatt showed up at the screening in a white outfit and she was not alone. Alia arrived at the screening with Deepika Padukone.

Vicky Kaushal also attended the film’s screening. In fact, he has been gushing about Alia’s performance in the film and can’t contain his excitement to go back to cinemas to watch a film.

Vicky Kaushal attended Gangubai Kathiawadi's special screening.

Vicky was among the first ones to share his views on the same. Calling the movie ‘big screen cinema magic’, Vicky wrote in an Instagram Story, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliabhatt don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off.”

Rekha attends Gangubai Kathiawadi's special screening.

Rekha made a rare appearance and showed up to cheer for Alia Bhatt. Donning her signature Kanjivaram saree and gold jewellery, Rekha posed for the photographers in Gangubai’s style.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday attend Gangubai Kathiawadi special screening.

Ishan Khatter and Ananya Panday appeared together for Gangubai Kathiawadi screening and were all smiles.

Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabella Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife and actor Genellia Deshmukh, Janhvi Kapoor, also attended the screening.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Indira Tiwari, is slated to release theatrically on February 25. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this month.