Deepika Padukone reacts to trolls saying she ties Ranveer Singh’s ponytail, laughs at height difference comments

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa featured on The Kapil Show Show to promote their film Gehraiyaan, with their director, Shakun Batra. They appeared to have had much fun, as they played games, and laughed while Kapil took playful potshots at them. During his appearance on the show, Shakun, who directed Rishi Kapoor in the 2016 film Kapoor and Sons, reminisced some fond memories with him.

During the course of the conversation, Kapil, who was talking about retakes with the cast, asked Shakun about late actor Rishi Kapoor, who did not enjoy retakes. He said, “You’ve worked with Rishi Kapoor and he didn’t like taking retakes.” Shakun agreed and said, “Yes, but then we became good friends, and we used to talk on the phone every day. I really miss him, now. But yes, at the beginning it was very difficult. He would say, ‘You have spent money to get my makeup done on my face, but you are shooting from the other side.” Shakun added again that he really missed the veteran actor and he has learnt so much from him.

Kapil then proceeded to show the actors some fan comments on their photos. He showed the photo from Deepika’s reception with Ranveer Singh, where he is seated and she is standing. A fan had commented on their height difference. “Ranveer ne socha saath khade ho kar kya fayda, lambi toh Deepika hi lagegi, isliye baith gaye (Ranveer thought it was no point to stand, because Deepika would still look tall). Another had commented on a photo of Deepika in a ponytail saying that they were sure that she was tying Ranveer’s hair. Deepika couldn’t stop laughing at the comments.

Gehraiyaan is now streaming on Amazon Prime.