Monday, January 24, 2022
Deepika Padukone talks about Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, rates husband Ranveer Singh 2 out of 10 on this skill

Deepika Padukone said she is excited to be onboard of Pathan, which stars her alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 24, 2022 5:48:43 pm
deepika padukone on gehraiyaan ranveer singhDeepika Padukone plays Alisha in Gehraiyaan, which is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 11 onwards. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often praise each other, and deservedly so. The two have shared screen space with each other in several films, including the recent release 83. But there is one thing about Ranveer that Deepika is not impressed with – his singing skills. During a rapid fire round with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika gave 2 out of 10 to Ranveer’s singing skills. However, she tagged his rapping skills as “fantastic,” pointing out that singing is different than rapping.

But when asked about her talent of singing, Deepika stated that she cannot sing as well as she would want to. When asked to rate her singing skills on 10, Deepika said, “Though my husband will say 10 on 10, maybe 6 or 7.”

Deepika also spoke about Pathan, which sees her sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars John Abraham in the pivotal role. When asked what made her sign the film, Deepika was quick to answer, “The script.” Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan have previously shared the screen space in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone on shooting intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan: ‘It wasn’t easy, not explored in Indian cinema before’

At present, Deepika is looking forward to the release of Gehraiyaan, which marks her first project with Shakun Batra. The intense relationship drama is about complex modern relationships. Deepika, who plays Alisha, describes her role as ‘raw and real’ instead of ‘bold.’

“I think, for me, this character is a lot more raw and a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played. Emotionally, it is completely stripped and naked in that sense, and completely vulnerable. I think to be able to do that on screen, it has to come from a very deep place. It is not to say that I haven’t experienced that before. But, not to this extent, where I have to really dig deep and go to the places that aren’t really that pleasant, and are not really pleasant experiences from my own life, as well as dealing with mental health issues,” she said at the trailer launch.

MORE TO READ |Deepika Padukone is uber confident about her pairing with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter: ‘Have you seen us?’

The Shakun Batra directorial, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from February 11 onwards.

