Ranveer on Deepika’s casting in 83: Who better to play my wifey than my wifey

Deepika Padukone is all set to play Ranveer Singh’s wife in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83. She will be seen as former cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.

Advertising

Ranveer took to his Instagram account to make the announcement. He shared photos with the film’s director and Deepika. Along with it, he wrote, “*drum roll* All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad !!! @83thefilm @kabirkhankk.”

Happy with the casting of wife Deepika Padukone in 83, Ranveer Singh credited Kabir Khan for the ‘genius casting’. “Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! ❤️@deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk #83squad,” he captioned one of the photos.

The team of 83 is in Glasgow for the first schedule of the sports drama. Deepika has joined them there and from the looks of it, the director and the actors are having a gala time in the foreign city. “Good times in Glasgow! #83squad @83thefilm @deepikapadukone @kabirkhankk,” wrote Ranveer along with a photo.

Advertising

Being his quirky self, Ranveer Singh posted a boomerang video where Deepika Padukone is seen hitting him with a cricket bat. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Story of my Life. Real & Reel ! @deepikapadukone @83thefilm”

83 revolves around India’s first ever cricket world cup victory in 1983. The Kabir Khan film is touted to be one of the biggest sports movies of all times with an impressive ensemble cast. While Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, ’83 will also see Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and Pankaj Tripathi as PR. Man Singh.

To be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, 83 will hit theaters on April 10, 2020.