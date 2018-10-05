Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh marriage rumours pick up pace again

The rumours of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage have been doing the rounds since 2016.

The rumours around Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding refuse to die down. No, they weren’t spotted at the airport walking hand in hand neither did the paparazzi see them go shopping for their wedding. Then what did the couple do this time to fuel the fire? Well, nothing. Rather, it is reports around another star couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding date which has brought back the attention to DeepVeer’s nuptials. It is being said that Priyanka-Nick and Deepika-Ranveer’s wedding date might clash. The two power-couples might get hitched by the end of November.

While November 20 is already being called as Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding date, a source has told Spotboye, “The exact date of Priyanka and Nick’s wedding is still to be locked but it will definitely by November end and the couple is looking at an Indo-western wedding.” Recently, when Priyanka and Nick took a tour of Jodhpur’s Umaid Palace, many speculated that the couple is there to finalise the venue for their wedding.

Also, if media reports are anything to go by, Ranbir Kapoor will be attending the wedding of Ram-Leela of Bollywood in November. Those on the expected guest list are Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Arjun Kapoor and Rohit Shetty. For those who don’t know, Deepika and Ranveer are yet to make their relationship official and neither of them have accepted it in public yet. The rumours of their marriage have been doing the rounds since 2016.

