Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: From the wedding in Italy to the final reception in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in Italy, after reportedly dating each other for a period of six years. Since the wedding, the lovebirds have been busy hosting wedding receptions for friends, family and colleagues. DeepVeer, as their fans lovingly call them, hosted their final wedding reception on Saturday night in Mumbai.

Needless to say that a lot has happened ever since the duo first shared wedding invites on their social media handles. For those who have missed out on all the action, fear not, we have got you covered.

The couple first kicked off the pre-wedding festivities with a Nandi puja, which was held at Deepika’s hometown in Bengaluru. During the same time, Ranveer’s haldi ceremony was taking place in Mumbai.

The mehendi and sangeet ceremony took place in Italy. According to reports, Ranveer and Deepika performed at the sangeet. In fact, if reports are to believed, Ranveer even made an emotional speech and asked for Deepika’s hand in front of everyone, leaving the actor teary-eyed. Singer Harshdeep Kaur performed at the sangeet ceremony.

The mehendi and sangeet ceremony was followed by a big, fat wedding. The weddings took place amidst high security, where the guests were not allowed to take photographs. The whole thing was a close-knit affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. The first wedding took place on November 14 and followed the Konkani tradition. The best South Indian chefs were flown from India for the function and the food was served in banana leaves, according to reports.

The second wedding was held on November 15 and followed the North Indian tradition. The wedding photos were not revealed for quite a while. And the first proper photo from the wedding was shared by both Deepika and Ranveer on their social media handles. With the wedding done, the couple flew back to India and hosted their first wedding reception in Bengaluru wherein some of the biggest sports personalities marked their presence. From Abhinav Bindra, PV Sindhu to Venkatesh Prasad, the venue was packed with every famous name one could think of from the field of sports.

In between all the wedding chaos and shooting schedules (yes, Ranveer made time for his Simmba shoot as well), DeepVeer were clicked making their way to the Siddhivinayak temple. The second wedding reception was thrown by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani in Mumbai. At this party, both Ranveer and Deepika gave some serious couple goals as they took to the dance floor and matched steps to hit Bollywood tracks. The duo was dressed in bright, flashy colours for the night.

The third wedding reception was held in Mumbai as well, where the newlyweds turned heads in matching ivory outfits. The bash was hosted for select journalists, industrialists and friends and loved ones of the groom. However, one of the highlights of the entire DeepVeer wedding festivities was the wedding reception which took place in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on Saturday night. The occasion was graced by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rekha, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor among others.

After what seems like a month-long wedding, the DeepVeer wedding festivities have finally come to an end. Here’s wishing the lovely couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.