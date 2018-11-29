Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Mumbai: Highlights

Toggle Menu
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Wednesday hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Wednesday hosted their wedding reception and this time, they have invited their friends from the media. The Bollywood couple tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15. They have already hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru which was attended by many sports personalities and friends of the Padukone family. Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a special party for the two in Mumbai last week. There were various fan videos from the party where the newlyweds were seen dancing together.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be hosting another wedding reception on December 1 for their friends in the film industry.

Live Blog

Read all the updates from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception.

Inside Deepika and Ranveer's wedding reception

Deepika and Ranveer host wedding reception at The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh throw a wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday where they have invited their friends from the media among other guests. The party is being hosted at The Grand Hyatt. The guests were requested to not give any gifts but instead donate the amount to Padukone’s Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Photos of the newlyweds from the Mumbai reception

Check out all the photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception in Mumbai.

DeepVeer take a break

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have left the stage. It seems they have taken a break. The guests are still waiting to meet them.

Music at reception

Sufi music is playing at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception.

Sweet gesture

While Deepika Padukone's family is standing next to Ranveer Singh, Ranveer's family is standing with Deepika.

Starters at DeepVeer's reception

The starters at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception are sushi, kebabs, prawns, wasabi nuts, bite sized puff pastries, shrimp cocktail, paneer tikka, veg sushi and other nuts.

Industrialists at reception

We spotted many industrialists at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception.

DeepVeer meet guests

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are meeting the guests now.

DeepVeer are all smiles

Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all smiles at their wedding reception in Mumbai.

The DeepVeer pose

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are lost in each other's eyes.

Photo credit: Varinder Chawla

Deepika and Ranveer are here!

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed with a huge bouquet.

Photo credit: Varinder Chawla

Photos: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception

While Ranveer Singh is wearing a sherwani, Deepika Padukone picked a saree with a huge gorgeous veil.

The invite for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception on November 28 reads, "Please join us at a reception to celebrate the wedding of Deepika and Ranveer."

Deepika will be seen next in the biopic of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film will helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Ranveer will be back on screen with Rohit Shetty's action comedy Simmba, which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

