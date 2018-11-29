Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Mumbai: Highlights

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Wednesday hosted their wedding reception and this time, they have invited their friends from the media. The Bollywood couple tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15. They have already hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru which was attended by many sports personalities and friends of the Padukone family. Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a special party for the two in Mumbai last week. There were various fan videos from the party where the newlyweds were seen dancing together.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be hosting another wedding reception on December 1 for their friends in the film industry.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh throw a wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday where they have invited their friends from the media among other guests. The party is being hosted at The Grand Hyatt. The guests were requested to not give any gifts but instead donate the amount to Padukone’s Live Love Laugh Foundation.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have left the stage. It seems they have taken a break. The guests are still waiting to meet them.
Sufi music is playing at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception.
While Deepika Padukone's family is standing next to Ranveer Singh, Ranveer's family is standing with Deepika.
The starters at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception are sushi, kebabs, prawns, wasabi nuts, bite sized puff pastries, shrimp cocktail, paneer tikka, veg sushi and other nuts.
We spotted many industrialists at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are meeting the guests now.
Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all smiles at their wedding reception in Mumbai.
Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are lost in each other's eyes.
Photo credit: Varinder Chawla
Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed with a huge bouquet.
Photo credit: Varinder Chawla
While Ranveer Singh is wearing a sherwani, Deepika Padukone picked a saree with a huge gorgeous veil.