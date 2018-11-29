Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Mumbai: Highlights

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Wednesday hosted their wedding reception and this time, they have invited their friends from the media. The Bollywood couple tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15. They have already hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru which was attended by many sports personalities and friends of the Padukone family. Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a special party for the two in Mumbai last week. There were various fan videos from the party where the newlyweds were seen dancing together.

Advertising

Also Read | Ranveer Singh on wife Deepika Padukone: I married the most beautiful woman in the world

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be hosting another wedding reception on December 1 for their friends in the film industry.