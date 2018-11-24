Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s giveaway wedding gift is one-of-a-kind

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set for their second wedding reception in Mumbai today. While we await the beautiful pictures of the couple, photos of their giveaway wedding gifts are doing the rounds on social media.

In the photo, a silver plated photo frame with DeepVeer’s wedding picture along with a few other boxes can be seen. According to the description written along with the photos, the Bollywood couple gave away handcrafted silver frames to the guests who came to celebrate their togetherness. However, the photo in the photo frame is only for representational purpose and actually, the guests received handwritten notes in the silver frame.

The caption of the photo reads, “Beauty is in minimalism, but that’s also what’s challenging! It was a pleasure fabricating Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s wedding giveaways! 💕. P.S. – the picture inside the frame is only for representative purpose. They were otherwise presented with handwritten notes by the duo. 💕.”

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy on November 14 and 15 in the presence of a few close friends and family members. Later, after returning to India, they flew to Deepika’s hometown Bengaluru where they hosted their first wedding reception. In attendance were the families of the duo and a few sportspeople, including Anil Kumble, PV Sindhu, and Abhinav Bindra. After today’s reception, the couple will throw two other wedding receptions on November 28 and December 1 for friends and colleagues.