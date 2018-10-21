Follow Us:
Sunday, October 21, 2018
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Celebrities and fans congratulate the couple

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding date: As soon as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding card hit social media, wishes and love started pouring in from all quarters.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: October 21, 2018 5:40:34 pm

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding best wishes Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sharing a card both in Hindi and English, the couple announced that their wedding will take place on November 14 and 15 this year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially announced their wedding date. Sharing a card both in Hindi and English, the couple announced that their wedding will take place on November 14 and 15 this year. As soon as the wedding card hit social media, wishes and love started pouring in from all quarters. Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon and Karisma Kapoor were among the celebs who showered their love on Deepika and Ranveer.

While Karan commented on Deepika’s post, writing, “Lots and pots of love!!!!!!,” with heart smileys, on Ranveer’s post, he wrote, “Badhai ho!!!!!!”. Kriti and Karisma wished congratulations to Deepika and Ranveer for their wedding.

Sonam Kapoor also commented on Ranveer Singh’s wedding card and wrote, “Congratulations! And tons of love to both of you!”

Also read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce wedding date

Rahul Bose wrote on his Twitter account, “Congratulations to @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial ! A lifetime of love, laughter and lustre to the both of you. 👍🏽💪🏾.”

Sophie Choudry tweeted, “Yasssss! Bestest news!! You & @deepikapadukone make the most wonderful, gorgeous couple!! Wish you guys all the happiness in the world as you begin this new journey together!! @RanveerOfficial 🤗❤️👰🏻🤵🏻”

See a few wishes shared for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they announced their wedding date:

Not just celebrities, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fans are flooding social media with wishes for the couple.

