Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Celebrities and fans congratulate the couple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sharing a card both in Hindi and English, the couple announced that their wedding will take place on November 14 and 15 this year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially announced their wedding date. Sharing a card both in Hindi and English, the couple announced that their wedding will take place on November 14 and 15 this year. As soon as the wedding card hit social media, wishes and love started pouring in from all quarters. Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon and Karisma Kapoor were among the celebs who showered their love on Deepika and Ranveer.

While Karan commented on Deepika’s post, writing, “Lots and pots of love!!!!!!,” with heart smileys, on Ranveer’s post, he wrote, “Badhai ho!!!!!!”. Kriti and Karisma wished congratulations to Deepika and Ranveer for their wedding.

Sonam Kapoor also commented on Ranveer Singh’s wedding card and wrote, “Congratulations! And tons of love to both of you!”

Rahul Bose wrote on his Twitter account, “Congratulations to @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial ! A lifetime of love, laughter and lustre to the both of you. 👍🏽💪🏾.”

Sophie Choudry tweeted, “Yasssss! Bestest news!! You & @deepikapadukone make the most wonderful, gorgeous couple!! Wish you guys all the happiness in the world as you begin this new journey together!! @RanveerOfficial 🤗❤️👰🏻🤵🏻”

See a few wishes shared for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they announced their wedding date:

Congratulations to @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial ! A lifetime of love, laughter and lustre to the both of you. 👍🏽💪🏾 — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) October 21, 2018

Yasssss! Bestest news!! You & @deepikapadukone make the most wonderful, gorgeous couple!! Wish you guys all the happiness in the world as you begin this new journey together!! @RanveerOfficial 🤗❤️👰🏻🤵🏻 https://t.co/zuxACnDl8m — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) October 21, 2018

Congrats buddy!!! What lovely news! 🤗 Wish @deepikapadukone and you all the happiness in the world! https://t.co/n0KczSdeIy — Milap (@zmilap) October 21, 2018

Many congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial Hope you have many beautiful Gooner kids together Much love — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 21, 2018

Not just celebrities, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fans are flooding social media with wishes for the couple.

