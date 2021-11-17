Deepika Padukone wants a bite of Ranveer Singh during wedding anniversary celebrations, see photos

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh decided to celebrate their third wedding anniversary in the quiet Uttarakhand as they enjoy a vacation. On Wednesday, Ranveer shared photos with his wife, giving fans a glimpse of their intimate celebrations.

Sharing the photos with a bunch of emojis but no caption, Ranveer shared a monochromatic photo where Deepika has her mouth open. In another photo, the couple is hugging. Both are dressed casually in the photos as they spend their together time.

Deepika shared more photos, giving a glimpse of their vacation. “All of my heart…,” the actor wrote with a photo where her husband is kissing her on her forehead. She shared more photos of the two of them and the picturesque location where she wrote, “…And then some…”

See photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their third wedding anniversary:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Earlier, Ranveer and Deepika posed with fans in Uttarakhand. While Ranveer was in tees and pants, Deepika wore tracksuit in the photos.

Deepika and Ranveer married in Italy in a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends. The couple had then hosted multiple wedding receptions in India.

Their romance started on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela and they were seen sharing the screen space in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. As Ranveer Singh plays Kapil cricketer Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83, Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev.

Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will also lead the official remake of Anniyan.

Deepika has Shakun Batra’s untitled next, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas and the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.