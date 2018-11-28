Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh host wedding reception in Mumbai.

Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh host wedding reception in Mumbaihttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-weddig-party-photos-videos-november-28-5469293/

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted a wedding reception at The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two got married on November 14 and 15 in Italy.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15. While the wedding was a close-knit affair, the couple is leaving no stone unturned in celebrating their happiness with their friends here in India.

Deepika and Ranveer threw a wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday where they invited their friends from the media among other guests. The party was hosted at The Grand Hyatt. The guests were requested to not give any gifts but instead donate the amount to Padukone’s Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Check out some photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Mumbai:

As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked together, they looked stunning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer and Deepika looked ethereal in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The two shared a hearty laugh as they were posing. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika and Ranveer make for a perfect couple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika and Ranveer look quite involved in a conversation here. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika and Ranveer looked regal in their outfits. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were perfectly colour coordinated for the evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The two were beaming with joy as the posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika and Ranveer wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations for the evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika and Ranveer will host another reception on December 1. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

At the wedding reception held at The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, the Padukones were dressed in ivory and gold and Bhavnanis were dressed in black and gold. Deepika and Ranveer were dressed in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creations. Towards later part of the evening, Deepika removed the dupatta draped on the head. The guest list saw many industrialists and a few members of the press.

Deepika and Ranveer earlier hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru where friends of the Padukone family gave their blessings to the newlyweds. Later, Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a party for the couple. The videos from the party made their way on the internet and fans could see that Ranveer and Deepika danced a lot at the function.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look regal at their Mumbai reception. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their Mumbai reception. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Ranveer and Deepika will also host a reception for their friends in the film industry on December 1.

