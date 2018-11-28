Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh host wedding reception in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15. While the wedding was a close-knit affair, the couple is leaving no stone unturned in celebrating their happiness with their friends here in India.

Deepika and Ranveer threw a wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday where they invited their friends from the media among other guests. The party was hosted at The Grand Hyatt. The guests were requested to not give any gifts but instead donate the amount to Padukone’s Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Check out some photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Mumbai:

At the wedding reception held at The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, the Padukones were dressed in ivory and gold and Bhavnanis were dressed in black and gold. Deepika and Ranveer were dressed in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creations. Towards later part of the evening, Deepika removed the dupatta draped on the head. The guest list saw many industrialists and a few members of the press.

Deepika and Ranveer earlier hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru where friends of the Padukone family gave their blessings to the newlyweds. Later, Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a party for the couple. The videos from the party made their way on the internet and fans could see that Ranveer and Deepika danced a lot at the function.

Ranveer and Deepika will also host a reception for their friends in the film industry on December 1.