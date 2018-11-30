Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak temple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Friday visited Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak temple. The couple’s family members were also seen accompanying them for the temple visit.

Advertising

During the temple visit too, Deepika and Ranveer gave some couple goals to fans. While Ranveer was all protective of Deepika and walked hand-in-hand, the glow on the new bride’s face cannot be missed.

Scroll to see the latest photos of Deepika and Ranveer as they visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple:

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14 and 15 in a resort overlooking Lake Como in Italy. After reaching India, they hosted two wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai, respectively. The couple also attended a wedding party hosted by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani.

Advertising

Talking about his marriage at the wedding party, Ranveer said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I married the most beautiful woman in the world. Guys, we are really happy to have you all together here, tonight. It is going to be an epic night. There are so many of you, all our lovers and friends. We are here to celebrate what is going to be an epic future… you and me.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will next host a wedding reception on December 1 in Mumbai. The who’s who of the Hindi film industry is expected to grace the event.