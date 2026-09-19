Deepika Padukone once dreamed of ‘three little kids’; Ranveer wanted a ‘cute baby’ like her

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents for the second time, welcoming a baby girl on September 19. The couple announced the arrival of their second child on Instagram, sharing a simple card featuring a baby’s footprint. They are already parents to daughter Dua, whom they welcomed in September 2024.

Long before they became parents, Deepika and Ranveer had spoken about starting a family and their hopes for parenthood. Deepika had even once imagined having “three little kids.”

In a 2013 roundtable with Rajeev Masand, Deepika was asked what she would be doing if she were not an actor. She said she hoped to have children and a happy family while continuing to work.

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“If I was not an actor, I don’t know what I would’ve been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots, have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I’m doing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer said having children was largely Deepika’s decision

Soon after their marriage, Ranveer was asked about having children at the India Economic Conclave. He said that while it was partly his decision, he wanted Deepika to take the lead.

“It’s not my call really. Partly yes, it’s my call but mostly it’s just her and I allow her that. I allow her to make most of the decisions because she is better at everything. I have no qualms in admitting that she is a much more mature, much more evolved person than me.”

Deepika later recalled a similar conversation with Ranveer while speaking to Marie Claire in 2025. Discussing the societal pressure women face around starting a family, she remembered what her husband had told her.

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“He was like, “It’s your body. Yes, it’s a together decision, but eventually it’s your body that’s going to go through it. So whenever you feel ready’.”

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Ranveer had spoken about having children in 2021

In 2021, Ranveer also spoke about having children while hosting his television show The Big Picture. He joked about Deepika’s childhood photographs and said they could have children within the next few years.

“Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, give me one baby like this one, my life will be set).”

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Deepika spoke about the values she wanted to pass on to her children

In a 2024 interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika spoke about her and Ranveer’s love for children and their hopes of starting a family.

“Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family,” shared Deepika in a chat with Vogue Singapore.

Speaking about her own upbringing, she added, “When I meet the people I have grown up with—my aunts, uncles, family friends—they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing.”

“In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children,” she added.

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Ranveer on Deepika as a mother

After becoming parents to Dua, Ranveer spoke about seeing Deepika embrace motherhood. In an interview with Marie Claire, he described it as the best version of her he had known.

“This is the best version of Deepika I have ever known. As it is often said, ‘The way you do one thing is the way you do everything.’ That holds true in the case of Deepika as a mother. She is completely present. Absolutely immersed. Extremely attentive, sensitive, caring, and beautifully gentle.”

He also spoke about how motherhood had changed Deepika’s priorities.

“Everything in Deepika’s life now revolves around Dua. Everything else comes secondary, sometimes even her own health.”

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Deepika and Ranveer began dating while working together on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and got married in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. They welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024, and have now become parents for the second time with the arrival of their baby girl.