Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan visit Ganpati at CM Eknath Shinde’s house, see photos

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Madhur Bhandarkar, Tamannah Bhatia, Sara Ali Khan and others were also seen having dinner with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as they visited his official house Varsha in Mumbai's Malabar Hill.

Eknath Shinde ganpatiDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan visit Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan. (Photos: PR Handout)

Some of the biggest faces of the Hindi film fraternity were spotted visiting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde‘s Ganpati at his official residence Varsha, in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area, on Thursday evening. Making the eve of Anant Chaturthi a starstudded affair, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife and actor Genelia D’Sounsza, Laxmi Rai, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar among others were seen at the CM’s residence.

Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh- Eknath Shinde Ganpati Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde. (Photo: PR Handout)

All the stars were seen interacting with the CM and his family. They were presented with Ganesh idols as a memento. Some of the actors were also clicked as they sat together for a meal with Shinde. While Ranveer Singh was dressed in a red and white kurta-pyjama and a jacket, Deepika wore a green kurta salwar with embroidered dupatta. Sara chose a simple yellow salwar-suit.

Some pictures from the star-studded evening at the CM house in Mumbai:

Eknath Shinde Ganpati Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and his wife Manjeet Hirani with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo: PR handout)

 

Eknath Shinde Ganpati Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar with Babli Bouncer actor Tamannah Bhatia with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo: PR handout)

 

Eknath Shinde Ganpati Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo: PR handout)

 

Eknath Shinde Ganpati Deepika Padukone, Tamannah Bhatia with CM Eknath Shinde’s family. (Photo: PR Handout)

 

Sara Ali Khan- Eknath Shinde Ganpati Sara Ali Khan with Ganpati at CM Eknath Shinde’s residence in Mumbai. (Photo: PR Handout)

 

Eknath Shinde Ganpati Suniel Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, Jackie Shroff at CM Eknath Shinde residence. (Photo: PR Handout)

 

Bollywood- Eknath Shinde Ganpati Bollywood stars have a meal with CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo: PR Handout)

 

Eknath Shinde Ganpati Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza with CM Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, Vrushali Shinde. (Photo: PR Handout)

 

Eknath Shinde Ganpati Bhushan Kumar with CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo: PR Handout)

Eknath Shinde had earlier visited actor Nana Patekar’s Ganpati in Pune. Shinde was appointed as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 12:32:22 pm
