Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan visit Ganpati at CM Eknath Shinde’s house, see photos

Some of the biggest faces of the Hindi film fraternity were spotted visiting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde‘s Ganpati at his official residence Varsha, in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area, on Thursday evening. Making the eve of Anant Chaturthi a starstudded affair, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife and actor Genelia D’Sounsza, Laxmi Rai, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar among others were seen at the CM’s residence.

All the stars were seen interacting with the CM and his family. They were presented with Ganesh idols as a memento. Some of the actors were also clicked as they sat together for a meal with Shinde. While Ranveer Singh was dressed in a red and white kurta-pyjama and a jacket, Deepika wore a green kurta salwar with embroidered dupatta. Sara chose a simple yellow salwar-suit.

Some pictures from the star-studded evening at the CM house in Mumbai:

Eknath Shinde had earlier visited actor Nana Patekar’s Ganpati in Pune. Shinde was appointed as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30.