Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal name of second daughter; share rare family photo

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Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have revealed the name of their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, sharing a family photo with their newborn and elder daughter, Dua.
The couple announced the name in a joint social media post, offering fans a glimpse of their family of four.
“Of Love & Abundance…🧿 Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह 🧿,” they captioned the post.
The photograph shows Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dressed in traditional ivory and gold outfits as they hold their newborn Devi, while Dua leans in to kiss her baby sister. The intimate family portrait marks the couple’s latest update since welcoming their second daughter in September.
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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the arrival of their second child on September 19, 2026, with a simple Instagram post that read, “Welcome baby girl! 19/9/2026. Dua, Deepika and Ranveer.”
The announcement came nearly two years after the birth of their first daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.
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The couple revealed Dua’s name in November 2024, sharing her first photograph and explaining that it meant “a prayer”. Deepika had written that their daughter was the answer to their prayers, adding that their hearts were filled with love and gratitude.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2018.