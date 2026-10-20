Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal name of second daughter; share rare family photo

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have revealed the name of their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, sharing a family photo with their newborn and elder daughter, Dua.

The couple announced the name in a joint social media post, offering fans a glimpse of their family of four.

“Of Love & Abundance…🧿 Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह 🧿,” they captioned the post.

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The photograph shows Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dressed in traditional ivory and gold outfits as they hold their newborn Devi, while Dua leans in to kiss her baby sister. The intimate family portrait marks the couple’s latest update since welcoming their second daughter in September.