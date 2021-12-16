scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 16, 2021
MUST READ

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh go quirky on red carpet ahead of 83 premiere, Kapil Dev does a jig. Watch

83 star Ranveer Singh made quite the impression on his fans as he graced the red carpet of Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 16, 2021 12:30:15 pm
ranveer singh 83 teamRanveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others strike a pose for the camera. (Photo: Red Sea Film Festival/Twitter)

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, 83 film director Kabir Khan along with his wife Mini Mathur made a grand appearance at the ongoing Jeddah Film Festival recently. The stars along with former cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi marked their presence at the festival where 83 was also screened for the audience.

While Ranveer as usual stood out with his inimitable sense of style as he donned a yellow-green check suit for the occasion minus the shirt, Deepika looked stunning in a floor-length gown. Also accompanying the celebrities was former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

Also Read |83 producer on cheating case: ‘It is false, baseless and motivated’

The videos and photos from the event have gone viral on the internet. While in one shared clip, fans could be heard chanting Ranveer Singh’s name, in another, we saw Kapil Dev channeling Ranveer as he did a little jig at the premiere while munching snacks.

Check out the videos and photos from 83’s screening: 

83 revolves around the story of Indian cricket team’s World Cup win in 1983 as it won the finals against West Indies. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, 83 stars the likes of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

83 will hit the big screen on December 24.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut, Neha Kakkar, Nia Sharma: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement