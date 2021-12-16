Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh go quirky on red carpet ahead of 83 premiere, Kapil Dev does a jig. Watch

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, 83 film director Kabir Khan along with his wife Mini Mathur made a grand appearance at the ongoing Jeddah Film Festival recently. The stars along with former cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi marked their presence at the festival where 83 was also screened for the audience.

While Ranveer as usual stood out with his inimitable sense of style as he donned a yellow-green check suit for the occasion minus the shirt, Deepika looked stunning in a floor-length gown. Also accompanying the celebrities was former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

The videos and photos from the event have gone viral on the internet. While in one shared clip, fans could be heard chanting Ranveer Singh’s name, in another, we saw Kapil Dev channeling Ranveer as he did a little jig at the premiere while munching snacks.

Check out the videos and photos from 83’s screening:

RANVEER RANVEER RANVEER… Man he’s so loved everywhere ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tpI0h0rIyr — 𝗝𝗶𝗺𝗺𝘆 (@sultaneveer) December 16, 2021

الفنان رنيڤ سينغ من السجادة الحمراء للعرض العالمي الأول لفيلم ”83“ في #مهرجان_البحر_الأحمر_السينمائي_الدولي https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Ranveer Singh on the Red Carpet of the world premier of “83” in the inaugural #RedSeaIFF21 pic.twitter.com/eBmVFOl0af — RedSeaFilm (@RedSeaFilm) December 15, 2021

83 revolves around the story of Indian cricket team’s World Cup win in 1983 as it won the finals against West Indies. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, 83 stars the likes of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

83 will hit the big screen on December 24.