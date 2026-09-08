Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share pregnancy photos with daughter Dua on her birthday

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked daughter Dua’s second birthday with intimate black-and-white photos, including a glimpse of Deepika’s growing baby bump.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Sep 8, 2026 08:19 PM IST
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Baby DuaDeepika Padukone flaunts her growing baby bump in new pictures shared by Ranveer Singh. (PC: Ranveer and Deepika's Instagram)
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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s little family is getting bigger. The couple, who announced their second pregnancy earlier this year, have now shared a set of intimate black-and-white photographs as they prepare to become parents again. The photos come on Dua’s second birthday today, making the glimpse of the family together even more special.

Deepika-Ranveer’s pregnancy photoshoot with Dua

In one of the photographs, Ranveer stands close to Deepika, gently holding her baby bump as the two smile with their foreheads touching. Deepika is seen in a fitted lace outfit that highlights her growing bump, while Ranveer keeps his look simple in a white shirt and trousers.

Another photograph brings their daughter Dua into the frame. The little one stands between her parents, playfully covering her face as Deepika and Ranveer crouch beside her. The couple have largely kept Dua away from the public eye, making this a rare and heartwarming glimpse of the family together.

Sharing the pictures, Ranveer wrote, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings (sic).” Take a look at the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

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From welcoming Dua to becoming a family of four

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. Since then, the actors have kept their daughter’s life largely private.

The couple had announced their second pregnancy earlier this year through a joint Instagram post featuring Dua. In the photograph, Dua is seen holding a pregnancy test showing two pink lines, with both parents’ hands gently holding hers. Deepika captioned the post with evil eye emojis.

 

Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018 after being together for several years.

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Busy with films amid a growing family

Even as she prepares to welcome her second child, Deepika has continued with her work commitments. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also part of Atlee’s ambitious sci-fi action film Raaka, headlined by Allu Arjun. Deepika has reportedly continued shooting portions of Raaka during her pregnancy.

Ranveer, meanwhile, has begun work on Pralay and is currently filming the project in Mumbai.

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