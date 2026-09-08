Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share pregnancy photos with daughter Dua on her birthday

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s little family is getting bigger. The couple, who announced their second pregnancy earlier this year, have now shared a set of intimate black-and-white photographs as they prepare to become parents again. The photos come on Dua’s second birthday today, making the glimpse of the family together even more special.

Deepika-Ranveer’s pregnancy photoshoot with Dua

In one of the photographs, Ranveer stands close to Deepika, gently holding her baby bump as the two smile with their foreheads touching. Deepika is seen in a fitted lace outfit that highlights her growing bump, while Ranveer keeps his look simple in a white shirt and trousers.