Ranveer Singh’s gesture while seeing off Deepika Padukone is too cute for words

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town after spending some quality time together in Disneyland. The two stars were seen at the Mumbai airport together on Thursday evening. Amidst wedding rumours, DeepVeer, as their fans address them, walked out of the airport hand in hand and were uninhibited by the presence of paparazzi.

Sporting a casual look, Deepika was all smiles as she held Ranveer’s hand. Ranveer in his Simmba look addressed the photographers with a pleasant smile. While seeing her off, Ranveer who has always been dropping hints about his relationship with Deepika, kissed her and gave the photographers their best click of the day.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose for the shutterbugs at Mumbai airport on Thursday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose for the shutterbugs at Mumbai airport on Thursday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned from their secret vacation on Thursday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned from their secret vacation on Thursday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

[Video] Ranveer Singh is back in town 👑😍 spotted at Mumbai airport with Deepika Padukone pic.twitter.com/rsVwWwAAqH — Ranveer’s Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) August 2, 2018

From the last couple of days, videos of them having fun in Disneyland have been doing the rounds on social media. Also, the fans of the duo even called the mini vacation their pre-wedding outing and Deepika’s sister Anisha was also reported to be accompanying the rumoured B-town couple.

Also read | Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turn heads at Disneyland

Deepika and Ranveer might have avoided accepting their relationship in public, but the two lovebirds do not hold back from commenting on each other’s social media posts. It was on Thursday only that the Mastani of Bollywood shared her childhood click on her Instagram account and among her many fans, the one who showered her with love and adulation was Ranveer. The actor commented with the lovestruck emoji and a cute kid emoji. The caption of Deepika’s photo read, “tomboy…then,now & forever…🤸🏻‍♀️.”

Ranveer Singh commented on Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post. Ranveer Singh commented on Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post.

If reports are to be believed, Deepika and Ranveer, who have worked together in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, will take the wedding vows late this year. The wedding might either take place in Italy or Bengaluru. But an official confirmation is yet awaited.

On the work front, Deepika hasn’t yet signed any film after the grand success of Padmaavat and Ranveer is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He also has Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt in his kitty.

