Deepika Padukone: Ranveer would be perfect for Met Gala

Deepika Padukone stunned her fans at the prestigious Met Gala 2019 in New York on Monday. In a behind the scenes video, Deepika shared that Ranveer Singh would actually have been perfect for the Met gala given the theme. She said, “He has this crazy sense of dressing. I think he would be actually a perfect fit for tonight’s theme. I think he would do 100 per cent justice to the theme but I am representing him.”

Advertising

Deepika Padukone’s husband actor Ranveer Singh showered love on her via Instagram as he made it a point to comment on her posts. In one of the comments, he wrote, “Come on Barbie, let’s go party.”

In an interview to Vogue from its pink carpet, Deepika praised her designer Zac Posen and agreed that she looked like a Barbie doll. Deepika explained that her outfit was in fact inspired by underwater life. She said, “I know I eventually look like Barbie doll, which is what I’m feeling like.”

Not just Deepika, Met Gala also saw the presence of another Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra as she made heads turn with her husband Nick Jonas. The two Bollywood divas also shared photos from the night on their social media handles. Priyanka posted photos from the after party that saw her hanging out with Deepika.

Advertising

The theme for this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ and celebrities made it a point to dress their quirkiest best for the occasion.

PHOTOS | Inside Met Gala 2019 after party with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

On the work front, Deepika is presently shooting for Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak where she plays an acid attack survivor. Her look from the film was recently released and many even spotted her shooting with Vikrant Massey on the streets of Delhi. The film also marks Deepika’s foray into production. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat back in 2018.

Chhapaak releases on January 10, 2020.