Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pack on PDA as they unveil the cover of Amrita Rao-DJ Anmol’s Couple of Things, see pic

Bollywood’s favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh unveiled the cover of Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s book Couple of Things. Deepika-Ranveer joined the couple for the book launch and struck an adorable pose.

In the picture, Ranveer and Anmol are seen kissing Deepika and Amrita, respectively, on their cheeks. The women are seen holding the book while they unveiled the cover. Amrita took to her Instagram handle and thanked Deepika, Ranveer and called them a ‘power couple’.

Sharing the photo, Amrita Rao wrote in the caption, “COUPLE OF THINGS – Our BOOK Is OUT NOW! Who Better than the POWER COUPLE to Unveil the Cover of Our Unique LOVE STORY. Thank youuuuuuu Deepika & Ranveer for being the Amazinggg Wonderful People You BOTH Are! We feel Absolutely grateful.”

Talking about the book, Amrita and Anmol told Pinkvilla, “A book on Couple of Things seemed like the next best transition for us. We believe our love story has the potential to explore every medium & reach every audience. We are super thrilled to bring to the readers, each n every aspect of our love story and our journeys to the spotlight – the good, the bad, the controversial, all of it.”

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol tied the knot in 2014. The couple welcomed their baby boy Veer in 2020.