Ranveer Singh shares loved-up pics with Deepika Padukone, says ‘wife knows best’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sure know how to make their work fun. On Monday, the Bajirao Mastani actor treated fans to adorable photos of him with his wife and actor Deepika. The picture seems to be from the sets of a project or a photoshoot they did together. In one photo, Deepika has her arms around Ranveer while in another, the two are seen laughing together.

The photos come after Ranveer shared a clip of an advertisement they did together. In the video, Ranveer and Deepika are seen chatting about which air-conditioner is apt for their home. The clip ends with Deepika saying how her choice is the best, and the two are heard saying “I miss you” to each other.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan’s 83. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan’s 83. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Here’s a candid moment between Deepika and Ranveer. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Here’s a candid moment between Deepika and Ranveer. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “Wifey knows best!”

Both, Ranveer and Deepika, have been sharing videos and photos on their Instagram handles to stay in touch with their fans. Deepika, through her video series on Instagram, has been introducing her fans to her life. On Sunday, she shared a video with a caption that read, “Out of this world… Inni?” Earlier, in a video, she spoke about her playlist and how possessive she is about it.

Last month, the actor dropped a video with Ranveer Singh. She called it a “Ring-a-ring-a-roses” clip to which Ranveer replied, “Sure, we can call it that.” On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s film, which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ranveer, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of Kabir Khan directorial 83. He will also be seen in Sooryavanshi in a special role.