Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave for Bengaluru as Maharashtra’s 15-day curfew begins

Ahead of the curfew in Maharashtra, Bollywood’s star couple and actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were snapped at the Mumbai airport. The pair has reportedly decided to spend the next few days in Bengaluru, Deepika’s hometown.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the couple has flown to Bengaluru to spend some quality time with Deepika’s parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. While there is also a curfew in Padukone’s hometown, the restriction on movement there is not so severe. Several parts of Karnataka have been placed under night curfew till April 20.

Meanwhile in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra, shoots have been cancelled indefinitely due to the ever-growing pandemic. No movement is allowed for the next two weeks in the state except for emergency services.

After these stringent measures were imposed by the state government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, many filmmakers have decided to shoot outside the state for the time being. Federation of Western Cine Employees president BN Tiwari told indianexpress.com that several producers have taken the call to shift the shoot to Goa.

“Even though this is just a 15-day lockdown, people are preparing themselves for an extension, owing to the steep rise in Covid-19 cases. So, many films will continue in Goa, Kolkata,” he said. Films like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 had to stop shoot after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement on Tuesday.

Amidst all the chaos and uncertainty, Deepika Padukone recently shared a photo of hers after workout and captioned as “Breathe.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the actioner Fighter. She also has Shakun Batra’s romantic drama and The Intern Hindi remake in the pipeline. Ranveer announced his collaboration with Shankar on Wednesday, he also has 83 ready for release. He is also working on Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.