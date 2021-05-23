Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh hold hands as they return to Mumbai, see pics

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after spending a few weeks in Bengaluru with the former’s family. The two were snapped exiting the Mumbai airport on Sunday. Ranveer and Deepika were seen twinning in black and wearing face masks as they walked out of the airport hand in hand.

Both Deepika and Ranveer had travelled to Bengaluru in April, right after Maharashtra government announced 15-day lockdown to curtail the surge of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had travelled to Bengaluru in April. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen twinning in black. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen exiting Mumbai airport holding each other's hands. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

The couple spent some quality time in Bengaluru with Deepika’s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. During this time, Deepika’s father and former badminton champion Prakash Padukone was hospitalised in Bengaluru after testing positive for the coronavirus. According to a report by Times Of India, Deepika’s father was discharged earlier this month.

Vimal Kumar, director at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), and Prakash’s close friend had confirmed the news. In an interview earlier, Kumar told PTI, “Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive.”

“They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash’s fever didn’t come down, so he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home,” he said.

As per reports, Deepika had also tested positive for the coronavirus but recovered in home isolation. Deepika, however, did not share an official statement about her health.

The actor has been active on her social media handles during the pandemic. Earlier this month, she shared the helpline numbers for those suffering mentally during the pandemic. “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!” she wrote.

Ranveer, on the other hand, has been away from social media. His last post is a video that celebrated a decade of the actor in the industry.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the actioner Fighter. She also has Shakun Batra’s romantic drama and The Intern Hindi remake in the pipeline. Ranveer announced his collaboration with Shankar. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Kabir Khan’s 83, starring both Ranveer and Deepika, is ready for release.