Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and others attend

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been busy post their grand wedding in Italy. The duo have been hosting wedding receptions back-to-back. Their final wedding reception was held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on Saturday and it was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry.

Guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra-Anupama Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and family, actors Nimrat Kaur, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Rekha, filmmakers Shoojit Sircar, Pradeep Sarkar, Abbas-Mustan, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, Kalki Koechlin, Mukesh Bhatt, Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, Hema Malini among others were photographed at the event by our shutterbugs.

Farhan Akhtar stole some spotlight as well as he made his first public appearance at the bash with rumoured partner Shibani Dandekar. Celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others also marked their presence.

After tying the knot on November 14 and November 15, the couple flew down to Deepika’s hometown in Bengaluru. For the first reception, invites were sent to the bigwigs of the sports world. From Anil Kumble, Abhinav Bindra to PV Sindhu; the reception saw some of the most celebrated names in the field of sports.

The second reception of the couple was held in Mumbai, which was thrown for the lovebirds by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani. Both Ranveer and Deepika were dressed head-to-toe in flashy, bright colours as they struck a pose for the cameras. It was later revealed that Deepika had worn the attire for the night on Ranveer’s suggestion. Later, in the party, the couple took to the dance floor and matched steps to some hit Bollywood tracks.

Another wedding reception of the Padmaavat couple was held in Mumbai, where a section of the media and big industrialists were invited along with Ranveer’s friends and loved ones.