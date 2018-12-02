Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and others attendhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-grand-mumbai-reception-shah-rukh-khan-kareena-all-photos-5472239/

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and others attend

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding reception: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been busy post their grand wedding in Italy. The duo have been hosting wedding receptions back-to-back.

shah rukh khan, kareena kapoor deepveer reception photos
Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan among others made a splash at Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception on Saturday night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been busy post their grand wedding in Italy. The duo have been hosting wedding receptions back-to-back. Their final wedding reception was held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on Saturday and it was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry.

Guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra-Anupama Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and family, actors Nimrat Kaur, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Rekha, filmmakers Shoojit Sircar, Pradeep Sarkar, Abbas-Mustan, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, Kalki Koechlin, Mukesh Bhatt, Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, Hema Malini among others were photographed at the event by our shutterbugs.

Farhan Akhtar stole some spotlight as well as he made his first public appearance at the bash with rumoured partner Shibani Dandekar. Celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others also marked their presence.

shah rukh khan at the deepveer reception
Shah Rukh Khan makes a grand entry at the Deepika-Ranveer wedding reception (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
varun dhawan with girlfriend
Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal at the DeepVeer reception (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
arjun kapoor
Ranveer Singh’s close friend Arjun Kapoor at the Deepika-Ranveer reception (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
jacqueline fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez looked pretty as ever (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
janhvi kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor made a splash with her bright outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sonakshi sinha
Sonakshi Sinha also graced the high-profile party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
farhan akhtar and shibani dandekar
Farhan Akhtar poses with rumoured partner Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
kareena kapoor khan and saif ali khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu at the DeepVeer reception (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
hrithik roshan
Hrithik Roshan kept it casual at the Deepika-Ranveer reception (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sanjay dutt and arshad warsi
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi pose for the shutterbugs (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sachin tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar arrives for the DeepVeer function with wife Anjali Tendulkar and son Arjun Tendulkar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
tiger shroff and disha patani
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani strike a pose for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
javed akhtar and shabana azmi
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi attend DeepVeer’s reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
deepika padukone ranveer singh reception pics
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are dressed in exquisite-looking formals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
deepika padukone ranveer singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive for their wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
abbas mustan
Director duo Abbas Mustan at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception. (Photo: APH)
Kalki Koechlin marks her presence at Deepika-Ranveer’s reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
rakeysh omprakash mehra
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra attends the DeepVeer reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
mukesh bhatt
Producer Mukesh Bhatt at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception. (Photo: APH)
kapil dev
Cricketing legend Kapil Dev spotted at the reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
pradeep sarkar
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar at the Deepika-Ranveer wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
prasoon joshi
CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi attends DeepVeer’s reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
rekha
Rekha looked lovely at the reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
shoojit sircar
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar marks his presence at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
vicky kaushal
Vicky Kaushal at DeepVeer’s reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
vidhu vinod chopra with anupama chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra with Anupama Chopra at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
maniesh paul
Maniesh Paul at Deepika-Ranveer’s reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
nimrat kaur
Actor Nimrat Kaur at the DeepVeer reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After tying the knot on November 14 and November 15, the couple flew down to Deepika’s hometown in Bengaluru. For the first reception, invites were sent to the bigwigs of the sports world. From Anil Kumble, Abhinav Bindra to PV Sindhu; the reception saw some of the most celebrated names in the field of sports.

Advertising

The second reception of the couple was held in Mumbai, which was thrown for the lovebirds by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani. Both Ranveer and Deepika were dressed head-to-toe in flashy, bright colours as they struck a pose for the cameras. It was later revealed that Deepika had worn the attire for the night on Ranveer’s suggestion. Later, in the party, the couple took to the dance floor and matched steps to some hit Bollywood tracks.

Another wedding reception of the Padmaavat couple was held in Mumbai, where a section of the media and big industrialists were invited along with Ranveer’s friends and loved ones.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android