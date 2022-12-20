Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh her ‘rock’, shares photo: ‘A couple that watches…’

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were plagued by separation rumours and speculation earlier this year. If their subsequent PDA and Instagram posts were not enough to put the buzz to rest, Ranveer recently flooded his Instagram stories from the FIFA World Cup with Deepika Padukone. She shared a photo with Ranveer as well at the World Cup final match between Argentina and France.

Posting a photo with Ranveer, Deepika wrote, “A couple that watches a FIFA World Cup match together stays together…” She re-shared other Instagram stories shared by Ranveer where he had expressed his pride after she unveiled the trophy, and called him her ‘rock’.

Captioning the video where Deepika is unveiling the trophy, Ranveer had written, “Bursting with pride. That’s my baby!” He posted another video of her, “Just check her out! Sparkling on the world’s biggest stage!” He shared a photo featuring him and Deepika and wrote, “Trophy toh mere haath mein hai….so glad we got to witness this together.” In another video, Deepika and Ranveer hug each other as they nervously watch the penalty shoot-out.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 after being in a relationship for over six years. In a recent interview to Esquire Singapore, he explained their love story. “She (Deepika) also came from the outside. That’s why we were able to connect so much; because our experiences have been so similar. She’s also had to work her way up in the entertainment business. She’s that classic story of packing a suitcase and coming to the big, bad city. We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one’s supportive family, etc.”

Ranveer and Deepika have several films lined up. While Ranveer has Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Deepika has been busy with Pathaan promotions. The Siddharth Anand film features Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and the first song, Besharam Rang was released a while ago, leading to much controversy, owing to Deepika’s outfits. However, the actor has maintained a dignified silence on the subject.