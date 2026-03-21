Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Deepika Padukone steps out with Ranveer Singh’s family amid Dhurandhar 2 success for Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s concert. Watch
Deepika Padukone was seen attending sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s live performance in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani.
While Ranveer Singh is enjoying the massive success of his film Dhurandhar 2, his wife and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was also recently spotted celebrating with his family. The actor was seen attending sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s live performance in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani.
Videos of Deepika with Ranveer’s family have flooded social media. For the concert, the Om Shanti Om actor dressed in her ethnic best, wearing a maroon embroidered kurta set with a matching dupatta. She kept her look minimal, with her hair styled in a bun. She completed the look with elegant jewellery and juttis. At the concert, she was seen enjoying Rishab’s performance and was also conversing with Ranveer’s sister. Indian entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath was seen sitting near Deepika at the concert. The actor was surrounded by fans as she stepped out after attending the concert.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not just Deepika, Rishab’s Mumbai concert saw many Bollywood actors in attendance. Mrunal Thakur was seen vibing to his music. Tara Sutaria, who was decked in a white saree, was serenaded by the sitarist’s performance. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan was also clicked at the concert. Gauri was accompanied by Maheep Kapoor.
ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 330 crore mark; Rakesh Roshan says ‘Aditya Dhar has started a new era in filmmaking’
View this post on Instagram
Rishab’s Mumbai concert was a part of his 2026 Mental Health India Tour. He will also perform in Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Delhi after Mumbai.
On the work front, Deepika will once again be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in King. This will be a comeback of sorts for Deepika to the big screen, as this is her first project to release in theatres after she gave birth to her daughter Dua in 2024. King is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
King will release on Christmas 2026.