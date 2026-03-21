Deepika Padukone steps out with Ranveer Singh’s family amid Dhurandhar 2 success for Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s concert. Watch

While Ranveer Singh is enjoying the massive success of his film Dhurandhar 2, his wife and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was also recently spotted celebrating with his family. The actor was seen attending sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s live performance in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani.

Videos of Deepika with Ranveer’s family have flooded social media. For the concert, the Om Shanti Om actor dressed in her ethnic best, wearing a maroon embroidered kurta set with a matching dupatta. She kept her look minimal, with her hair styled in a bun. She completed the look with elegant jewellery and juttis. At the concert, she was seen enjoying Rishab’s performance and was also conversing with Ranveer’s sister. Indian entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath was seen sitting near Deepika at the concert. The actor was surrounded by fans as she stepped out after attending the concert.