Cirkus song ‘Current Laga Re’: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone create magic with their mad chemistry. Watch

Tis the season of celebration, especially for Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone fans. After joining Ranveer in a cameo in 83 last year, the loving wife will now be part of Cirkus, through the song “Current Laga Re”. On Thursday, the team dropped the music video of the song that showcases the mad chemistry between Bollywood’s star couple.

Deepika looks gorgeous in her pink-green South-Indian style outfit, which she completed with gajras and a choker necklace. Ranveer, on the other hand, is seen dressed in an-all black attire and also sports a mustache. Not just their chemistry but the actors also impress fans with their dance moves. While the song does remind one of Chennai Express’ “Lungi Dance” with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, it has its own charm. With a peppy tune and fun lyrics, it’s surely going to become a favourite at parties and not to forget, Instagram reels.

Sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Lijo George, “Current Laga Re” has been composed by Lijo George – Dj Chetas. The original song also comes as a breather among the many recreated versions in recent times.

Watch Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone in Cirkus’ “Current Laga Re”

Cirkus’ trailer left fans surprised when they saw Deepika in it. Rohit Shetty, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also shared a glimpse of the fun song yesterday. Given the teaser clip had Deepika mentioned as the ‘Queen of Entertainment’, the actor humbly posted on Instagram, “Now…that’s one hell of a compliment! See y’all tomorrow!.”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a few years. The actors have earlier starred together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Raam Leela. In a recent interview, Ranveer spoke about what brought them together and helped them connect.

Ranveer told Esquire Singapore, “She (Deepika) also came from the outside. That’s why we were able to connect so much; because our experiences have been so similar. She’s also had to work her way up in the entertainment business. She’s that classic story of packing a suitcase and coming to the big, bad city. We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one’s supportive family, etc.”

A couple of months earlier, a few reports of trouble in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage had also surfaced online. However, she indirectly refuted the rumours on Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes. When the rumours were at its peak, Deepika said, “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face.”

Also starring Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra and others, Cirkus will release on December 23.