Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Bengaluru reception was all about fun, friends and family

After posing for the media, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh clicked selfies and photos with the guests at their reception on Wednesday.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted their first wedding reception on Wednesday. The duo reached Deepika’s hometown Bengaluru on Tuesday where they had arranged for a grand reception for close friends and family. In attendance were close friends and family members of Deepika and Ranveer along with a few sports stars like PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble with his wife Chethana Ramatheertha, cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, Pullela Gopichand and Abhinav Bindra.

The newlyweds looked nothing less than royalty as they descended at The Leela Palace and obliged the photographers. After posing for the media, Deepika and Ranveer clicked selfies and photos with the guests at their reception on Wednesday. Many inside photos and videos from the gala night have started doing the rounds on social media.

See inside photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Bengaluru

Deepika Padukone with guest Pooja Makhija and mother Ujjala Padukone. (Photo: Pooja Makhija/Instagram)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh strike a pose with guests at their wedding reception. (Photo: Pooja Makhija/Instagram)
Deepika Padukone’s mother Ujjala Padukone with Pooja Makhija at DeepVeer’s Bnegaluru reception. (Photo: Pooja Makhija/Instagram)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all smile as they get clicked at their wedding reception in Bengaluru. (Photo: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh clicked a photo with their families. (Photo: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their Bengaluru reception. (Photo: APH Images)
Ranveer Singh helps Deepika Padukone with her saree at their wedding reception in Bengaluru. (Photo: APH Images)
Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone. (Photo: Pooja Makhija/ Instagram)

Deepika and Ranveer will soon fly down to Mumbai to host three other parties for their friends and relatives in the city. Bollywood celebrities are expected to join the couple in their wedding celebrations on December 1 at the Grand Hyatt. The other two receptions will take place on November 24 and November 28.

