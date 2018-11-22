Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Bengaluru reception was all about fun, friends and family

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted their first wedding reception on Wednesday. The duo reached Deepika’s hometown Bengaluru on Tuesday where they had arranged for a grand reception for close friends and family. In attendance were close friends and family members of Deepika and Ranveer along with a few sports stars like PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble with his wife Chethana Ramatheertha, cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, Pullela Gopichand and Abhinav Bindra.

Advertising

The newlyweds looked nothing less than royalty as they descended at The Leela Palace and obliged the photographers. After posing for the media, Deepika and Ranveer clicked selfies and photos with the guests at their reception on Wednesday. Many inside photos and videos from the gala night have started doing the rounds on social media.

Also read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to host three more wedding receptions

See inside photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Bengaluru

Also read | Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Bengaluru wedding reception: Everything that happened

Deepika and Ranveer will soon fly down to Mumbai to host three other parties for their friends and relatives in the city. Bollywood celebrities are expected to join the couple in their wedding celebrations on December 1 at the Grand Hyatt. The other two receptions will take place on November 24 and November 28.