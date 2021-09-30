Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh begin work on their plush sea-facing vacation home in Alibaug, see pic

It appears the rumours of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh buying a beautiful home in Alibaug are true after all. On Wednesday, celebrity interior designer Vinita Chaitanya shared a picture of herself along with Bollywood’s favourite couple Deepika and Ranveer.

The Prabhadevi house in Mumbai’s Dadar area, where Deepika and Ranveer live currently, was also done up by Chaitanya. Taking to her Instagram handle, Vinita shared a beautiful monochrome picture with all three of them smiling, and wrote, “Who are these dudes in my car? #welcometoalibaugh.”

Reportedly Deepika and Ranveer have shelled out a whopping Rs 22 crore for their new luxurious sea-facing bungalow in the coastal area of Alibaug, Maharashtra. The star couple’s new residence is spread across 2.25 acres and has a built-up area of around 18,000 square feet. It is a 5BHK ground-plus-first floor bungalow that is located in the Satirje area of Alibaug. And the serene Kihim Beach is located only 10 minutes away from their new vacation home.

Deepika and Ranveer’s current residence is in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The apartment is on the 26th floor of a posh high-rise, which too was decorated by Vinita Chaitanya. On the work front, Ranveer’s 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar are awaiting theatrical release. He is now shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Deepika, meanwhile, is shooting for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. She recently wrapped a schedule of Shakun Batra’s untitled film.