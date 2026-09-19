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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents for second time, welcome baby girl
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, and shared the happy news with fans on Instagram.
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents for the second time. The couple has welcomed a baby girl and shared the happy news with their fans on Instagram.
Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their second child through a simple announcement card featuring a baby’s footprint. The post reads, “Welcome Baby Girl! 19|9|2026 Dua. Deepika & Ranveer.”
The couple’s announcement confirms that their second child was born on September 19, 2026. They are already parents to daughter Dua, whom they welcomed in September 2024.
View this post on Instagram
Ranveer and Deepika had officially announced their pregnancy on April 19, 2026, with a heartwarming social media post featuring their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. The announcement confirmed months of speculation surrounding Deepika’s pregnancy.
Deepika and Ranveer announced pregnancy in April
Deepika and Ranveer shared their pregnancy news through a joint social media post. The adorable announcement featured Dua holding a positive pregnancy test, making her role as soon-to-be big sister part of the special reveal.
The post went viral within no time and has garnered around 5.5 million likes along with thousands of comments as fans flooded the couple with congratulatory messages.
Baby No. 2 is Dua’s little sibling
Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. They have largely kept their daughter Dua away from the public eye. They revealed her face publicly twice — first on Diwali, when they shared a family picture featuring Dua dressed in traditional attire, and more recently in pictures from Deepika’s pregnancy photoshoot.
Deepika and Ranveer’s journey to parenthood
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for several years. Their relationship began after they worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and they later collaborated on films including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
Nearly six years after their wedding, the couple welcomed Dua in 2024. Their second pregnancy marks another major milestone in their journey together.
During her pregnancy, Ranveer Singh has often been seen accompanying Deepika Padukone on casual outings. Most recently, the couple stepped out for a low-key date in Mumbai, where they enjoyed a South Indian meal at a famous South Indian food chain. Videos from their outing surfaced on social media, showing the soon-to-be parents keeping things simple and relaxed.
Ranveer Singh’s viral ‘do bacche ka baap banne wala hoon’ remark
Amid Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited second baby, a video from a brand shoot had gone viral on social media recently. In the clip, a fan can be seen playfully flirting with Ranveer, prompting the actor to respond with his trademark humour. “Kitna flirt kar rahi ho. Main do bacche ka baap banne wala hoon yaar,” he says, reminding her that he is soon going to become a father of two.
The way he crossed his fingers while talking about his children 🧿🥹💘#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/9wNmSpDFpa
— khanna (@cozybambii) July 28, 2026
The video was reportedly filmed during a campaign shoot in April 2026. Fans were quick to notice that Ranveer crossed his fingers while mentioning his upcoming status as a father of two.
Deepika and Ranveer balanced parenthood and work commitments
Even during her second pregnancy, Deepika has continued to remain connected with her professional commitments. She has Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, among her upcoming projects, while she is also associated with Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Deepika was also spotted shooting to her film during her pregnancy.
According to Variety India, Deepika Padukone continued filming her upcoming movie Raaka while in her third trimester. Despite recent headlines surrounding her advocacy for a structured eight-hour workday, the actress has remained committed to wrapping up the project before taking maternity leave.
The report stated that Deepika “has been shooting almost every day for Raaka.” It added that despite the discussions around her eight-hour workday, she “remains fully committed to wrapping up her upcoming film, ‘Raaka,’ on schedule.” At seven months pregnant, the actress has reportedly been working night shifts and performing physically demanding action sequences. With her maternity break approaching, Deepika is said to be putting all her focus into completing the film’s high-octane requirements.
A crew member also praised the actor’s dedication, saying, “She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost gruelling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this. It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who she also gets her unwavering attention.”
Meanwhile, Ranveer has several major projects lined up as he continues his successful run following the Dhurandhar franchise. Recent reports have also suggested that he is expected to take a break from work around the arrival of the couple’s second child.
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