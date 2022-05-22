Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone can’t stop smiling as Ranveer Singh joins her, see their pics with Rebecca Hall

In their first-ever joint appearance at Cannes 2022, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone posed at a Dior event where they were photographed with actor Rebecca Hall. Both Deepika and Rebecca are serving as jury members at the ongoing festival. Ranveer Singh joined his Deepika at Cannes recently; he was seen at Mumbai airport on Thursday as he left for France. While Deepika was seen in a Louis Vuitton shirt and pink skirt, Ranveer wore an animal print shirt.

Prior to her red carpet appearance, Deepika treated fans with photos and videos. In one of the videos, the 36-year-old wore a gorgeous black dress, which she paired with some impressive jewellery. In another video, Deepika took her fans inside her Louis Vuitton shoot.

While Deepika is busy in her duties as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, she has been making sure to give her fans an insight into her fashion choices at the prestigious film festival. She has been constantly posting videos and photos on social media. On Friday, the Gehraiyaan star mentioned how she is getting tired after having to do so much but it is that kind of tired where she is going to bed with a smile.

This might be Deepika’s first time as a jury member, but she has been a regular at the film festival since 2017. Every time she has walked the red carpet at the film gala, she turned heads with her sartorial choices.

On the film front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan that released to polarised reviews. Her upcoming films include Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Prabhas starrer Project K, Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, Amitabh Bachchan starrer The Intern and a Hollywood rom-com, which she will also be producing.