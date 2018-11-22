After Bengaluru reception, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after hosting a grand reception in Bengaluru. The two were first spotted in Bengaluru walking into the airport hand-in-hand. After a few hours, the shutterbugs spotted them again at Mumbai airport where Ranveer responded to the warm welcome from the paparazzi, but Deepika looked tired.

Ranveer and Deepika will host three wedding receptions in Mumbai. The Bajirao Mastani actors will host receptions on November 24, November 28 and December 1, respectively. The reception on December 1 is for the Bollywood fraternity.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked nothing short of royalty in their Bengaluru reception attires. While Deepika wore a saree gifted by her mother Ujjala Padukone, Ranveer and his family chose to wear Rohit Bal designs.

According to sources, Deepika and Ranveer hosted 400-500 guests at the Bengaluru reception, which saw sports celebrities like PV Sindhu and Anil Kumble in attendance.

Some of the guests who attended the reception shared photos on their respective Instagram handles too.