After Bengaluru reception, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have come back to Mumbai after hosting a reception in Bengaluru.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after hosting a grand reception in Bengaluru. The two were first spotted in Bengaluru walking into the airport hand-in-hand. After a few hours, the shutterbugs spotted them again at Mumbai airport where Ranveer responded to the warm welcome from the paparazzi, but Deepika looked tired.

Ranveer and Deepika will host three wedding receptions in Mumbai. The Bajirao Mastani actors will host receptions on November 24, November 28 and December 1, respectively. The reception on December 1 is for the Bollywood fraternity.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked nothing short of royalty in their Bengaluru reception attires. While Deepika wore a saree gifted by her mother Ujjala Padukone, Ranveer and his family chose to wear Rohit Bal designs.

Check out photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from Mumbai and Bengaluru airport:

 Designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee shared the photo on his Instagram. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram)
The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Bengaluru airport. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Mukerjee/Instagram)

While Ranveer Singh looked charged up as ever, Deepika Padukone looked tired at the Mumbai airport. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host three wedding receptions in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani was spotted at the airport. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani is also back in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani at the Mumbai airport. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

According to sources, Deepika and Ranveer hosted 400-500 guests at the Bengaluru reception, which saw sports celebrities like PV Sindhu and Anil Kumble in attendance.

Some of the guests who attended the reception shared photos on their respective Instagram handles too.

