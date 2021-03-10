Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are adorable as they twerk together in this goofy video, watch

Dropping her classic poise, Deepika Padukone has let loose in a freestyle dancing session with actor husband Ranveer Singh. The Chhapaak star on Wednesday posted a video of herself and Ranveer twerking in similar floral pattern separates. The video begins with Deepika dancing to a track and Ranveer later joins her in the frame. The two are challenging each other in twerking. Deepika captioned the video, “Werk it baby, @ranveersingh.”

Deepika’s video received a lot from her colleagues. While Bipasha Basu called the couple “cuties,” Sophie Choudry couldn’t help but marvel at Ranveer acing the twerk. “His twerk though,” she wrote. Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in 2018, never shy away from indulging in public display of affection. From putting up unseen, casual and adorable pictures with each other to revealing the goofy side of one another, Deepika and Ranveer’s online exchange of love is a hit with fans.

On the work front, the pair will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer Singh plays India’s then captain Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife, Romi Bhatia. 83, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salem and Amy Virk, will arrive in theatres on June 4.

Ranveer Singh also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty-directed Cirkus in his kitty. The actor will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, Shakun Batra’s relationship drama and the Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas.