Have you seen these photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan?

From Deepika Padukone’s candid moment with her mother Ujjala Padukone to Varun Dhawan’s photos from the sets of Street Dancer 3D, here is a look at photos shared by celebrities on their social media handles.

Deepika shared a candid Instagram photo of herself with mother Ujjala. Deepika captioned the photo as, “trying to get her to smile…but she’s such a natural…❤️ #motheranddaughter” The photo was taken after an awards show in Mumbai where Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone received the Lifetime Achievement award.

Ranveer Singh posted a photo from Asia Vision Awards 2019. Ranveer captioned the image as, “Thank you #AsiaVisionAwards2019 for the Best Actor Of The Year (Padmaavat) and the Special Award For Outstanding Achievement In Cinema.❤️ #gratitude”

Katrina Kaif is all praise for Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy. Katrina wrote on Instagram, “My dearest Zoya Akhtar your time is here and how, you are such a leader and visionary, so fearless and always forging a new path. Ranveer Singh al heart and soul, what craft RESPECY. Alia Bhatt you light up the screen, words fall short to describe you. Siddhant Chaturvedi just phenomenal unforgettable performance, and the entire cast are just outstanding.”

Katrina Kaif has been giving a glimpse of her character in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. She shared another picture from the sets of the film.

Samantha Akkineni had a chill-out Monday with Naga Chaitanya.

Varun Dhawan shared photos from the sets of Street Dancer 3D. In a video, he revealed the team shot for a dance sequence yesterday.

In a post, he mentioned, “Being an actor is awesome I get to do such amazing things put smiles on peoples faces and I can do this because of the crazy love I get from my fans so this video is for u guys #kalank #sd3 #2019”

Kriti Sanon shared a still from her film Luka Chuppi and wrote, “Let the child within you always be alive!! No matter how you are dressed 😜😂 Every memory has its own soundtrack.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi attended an event in Mumbai.