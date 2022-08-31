scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh is ‘better than all the rest’ as she celebrates his Best Actor win for 83

Actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a photo of Ranveer Singh after his Filmfare Award win.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018. (Photo: Deepika/Instagram)

Actor Deepika Padukone expressed her pride for husband, actor Ranveer Singh, after he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for 83. She took to Instagram and shared a photo of him, dressed in a red suit, posing with the award. Ranveer had played the role of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama. Deepika wrote, “Simply the best. Better than all the rest.”

Ranveer was presented the award by Deepika herself. She played the role of Romi Dev in the film. He also gave her a hug and a kiss on the stage. After receiving the award, Ranveer Singh said, “How I wish you – ‘Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone’.”

On the stage, Ranveer mentioned how he and Vicky Kaushal are often mocked for marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, respectively. He said, “After all, we both are tall, dark and handsome. Both of us are living our own fairy tales (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif). People tell us ‘woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai (Both of them are out of our league)’.”

Ranveer received several accolades for his performance in 83. Prior to winning the Filmfare Award, he had won the award for Best Actor at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 was released in theatres in December after several delays. However, owing to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film could not perform up to expectations and could only rake in around Rs 193 crore worldwide. Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also did not perform well at the box office. His upcoming films include Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Meanwhile, Deepika has Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, in the pipeline.

