When exes Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor spoke about working together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: ‘The disadvantage…’

Millennials were in for a sweet surprise when director Ayan Mukerji presented them with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film spoke to an entire generation in many ways, and nine years after release, it remains a favourite. From valuable life lessons about relationships and friendships, the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer had something for everyone. On its 9th anniversary today, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared a video montage capturing the best moments from the film. The video gives a quick recap of the film, which also stars Kalki Koelchin and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

“Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain…Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge” – and this holds true, even after 9 years! All the feelings and memories this film has given you, one simply can’t get enough of it! Celebrating #9YearsOfYJHD,” the caption read.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had a much-publicised breakup before they worked together on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. While Ranbir was always the first choice for Bunny, it was rumoured that Katrina Kaif was supposed to play Naina. However, after much deliberation, Ranbir and Ayan felt that Deepika would suit the part better. As reported, Deepika, on her part, showed tremendous trust in them and accepted their offer without even reading the script.

Talking about working together, the actors while promoting the film had mentioned how they are ‘mature individuals’ and their past relationship never affected their working equation.

“We are mature individuals and above all, we are actors first. So I don’t think we being ex-lovers was a problem for us to come together for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” Deepika had told BollywoodLife.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir, in an interview conducted by his fan club, said according to a BollySpice report, “I think a disadvantage that Deepika and my pairing bring is that we were in a relationship which was so out there that it was like five movies together. So I guess people have seen us together so many times, we have spoken about each other, we have done a film together, so it seems like (to others) that we have done ten films before and it can get tiring. But I promise you that the characters and the story are so engaging, new and original that you wouldn’t feel that once you see the movie.”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was one of the biggest hits of 2013 and was also popular internationally, where it made a large chunk of money. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film minted a mammoth Rs 319 crore at the box office.