Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dance to “Aankh Marey”

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor make for a dazzling onscreen couple. The two actors recently made their fans excited as they announced their collaboration for a TVC and now, the much-loved duo attended an event together. The photos and videos from the event have gone viral.

On Monday, Ranbir and Deepika were photographed together at a brand event that was hosted by TV anchor Maniesh Paul and comedian Bharti Singh. At the event, the two actors showcased their impeccable chemistry. They danced on Ranveer Singh’s hit Simmba number “Aankh Maarey” and sang a birthday song for Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar who turned a year older yesterday.

While Ranbir looked dapper in his formal wear, Deepika was a vision in a gown. Also, the Padmaavat actor shook a leg with Bharti on her song “Ghoomar” amidst loud cheers from the audience.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were last seen together on the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha (2015). They have earlier shared screen space in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno.

On the work front, Deepika is all set to begin filming her next titled Chhappak with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. The film, inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

Ranbir is prepping up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra that also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The Karan Johar production is expected to hit theaters on Christmas 2019.