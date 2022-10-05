Deepika Padukone says trips to the US would ‘upset’ her, recalls actor telling her, ‘You speak English really well’

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is charting her own path internationally, not only through films, but also by appearing on popular talk shows and making high-profile appearances at industry events. The actor is presently the global brand ambassador for several international brands, including Adidas, Levi’s, Louis Vuitton, and now Cartier.

Deepika, who is currently in Paris to attend the Brand of Fashion event, spoke to their digital magazine about her journey in showbiz, and how she has landed where she is right now.

Deepika confessed that she always wanted to be a model growing up, and it’s was her athletic background that contributed her in making her the consummate professional that she is today. In the past few years, some of the most sought-after luxury brands have brought Deepika aboard their projects, sensing her value as a brand herself.

“Cartier is committed to creating meaningful authentic links with extraordinary talented individuals. Deepika Padukone is a multilayered actress, creative and philanthropist with an open-minded, outspoken nature which has made her resonant beyond any borders,” said Arnaud Carrez, chief marketing officer of Cartier while speaking to BOF.

She was seen as one of the jury members of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and according to IMDbPro, her movies have minted a revenue of nearly $350 million globally, not including the Vin Diesel-starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which, by itself earned that figure in global market.

Deepika also opened up about racial stereotypes in Hollywood, and how the West often perceives outsiders: “You are the scientist. You are the computer geek. You are the taxi driver. You are the therapist. You are the owner of a convenience store. I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am — and we are — so much more than that. It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in.”

The actor recalled meeting an actor at a Vanity Fair party who complimented her speaking English, without realising how that might be offensive. “I know this actor… I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey by the way, you speak English really well.’ I didn’t even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?’” Deepika asked.

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, has the Nag Ashwin feature, The Intern’s Hindi remake, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan actioner Fighter lined up. She will also star in and produce an upcoming Hollywood project, described as a ‘cross-cultural romantic-comedy’.