Deepika Padukone’s ‘regular day’ has her sharing the badminton court with PV Sindhu, see photos

It is well known that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is the daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, was once a national-level badminton player. And, the Bajirao Mastani actor recently put herself to the test on the badminton court with two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu.

Deepika shared photos from the session and wrote, “Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1 !😅”

The actor on Monday had also shared a selfie with the caption, “The post 🏸 glow!” that had PV Sindhu commenting, “After how many calories? 😅”

On the film front, Deepika Padukone is looking forward to the release of Shakun Batra’s next where she shares screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will soon be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. She will be collaborating with Anand on another project, Fighter. The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan is also in the pipeline, along with Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas.

Apart from her Indian films, Deepika recently announced her Hollywood outing, which will be co-produced under her banner Ka Productions. The film is touted to be a ‘cross-cultural romantic comedy’.